Autos & Transportation · April 28, 2021 · 11:19 PM UTC U.S. safety board to release report on Texas Tesla crash within a month

The U.S. transport safety board is working to publish as soon as possible a preliminary report on a recent Tesla (TSLA.O) vehicle crash in Texas in which local police said no one was in the driver's seat, a senior official told Reuters, acknowledging public confusion over the fatal accident.