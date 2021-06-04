Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Nissan's Ariya electric SUV sales delayed due to COVID-19, chip shortage

2 minute read

A Nissan Ariya electric vehicle (EV) is seen displayed at the Dongfeng Nissan booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Availability of Nissan Motor Co's (7201.T) Ariya, a new electric SUV, will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and a global shortage of chips, a senior executive at the carmaker said on Friday.

Nissan announced last year that it had planned to begin sales of the Ariya in Japan from mid-2021. But the rollout of the limited model in Japan has been pushed to "this winter," executive vice president Asako Hoshino, told reporters.

"Sales in the United States and Europe will typically come around two months later," Hoshino said. She said she expects the model to be sold around tens of thousands in the first year of sales, with the highest demand in Europe.

"I think in Europe, (the Ariya) will of course contribute to (the overall) unit sales," Hoshino also said, when asked what the significance of the model is to the carmaker.

The Ariya is Nissan's first brand-new EV in almost a decade after the Leaf hatchback, which made its mark as the world's first mass-market electric vehicle.

The electric SUV will also be sold in China but no specific timeline has been disclosed yet.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 4:52 AM UTCMusk 'trolling' puts brakes on bitcoin's rebound

Bitcoin slipped 4% on Friday after Tesla boss Elon Musk was at it again - this time firing off a few tweets that appeared to lament a breakup with the cryptocurrency.

TechnologyApple working on iPad Pro with wireless charging, new iPad Mini - Bloomberg News
TechnologyExclusive: U.S. to give ransomware hacks similar priority as terrorism
TechnologyNissan's Ariya electric SUV sales delayed due to COVID-19, chip shortage
TechnologyTelecoms group Orange launches internal probe into this week's network outage