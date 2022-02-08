Nissan's Q3 operating profit nearly doubles, helped by cost cuts

A visitor is seen at a Nissan Motor Corp. showroom in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Tuesday its third quarter operating profit almost doubled to 52.2 billion yen ($451.8 million) as lower costs helped improve profitability.

That result for the three months to Dec. 31 was higher than an average 35.8 billion yen profit forecast based on estimates from nine analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

Nissan raised its full-year profit forecast to 210 billion yen from 180 billion yen. That prediction is higher than a mean 194 billion yen profit based on forecasts from 20 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

($1 = 115.5300 yen)

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

