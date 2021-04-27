A Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tesla (TSLA.O) has tweaked the application for its planned gigafactory in Europe, the German state in which the plant is being built said on Tuesday, adding it was not possible at this stage to say how long approvals would take.

Tesla on Monday had said that the construction of its planned factory, located in Gruenheide outside Berlin, was moving forward, adding production and deliveries were "on track for late 2021" without specifying further.

The carmaker had previously planned to have the factory up and running by July 1.

