BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Opel (STLA.MI) is recalling nearly 200,000 cars of its Insignia model due to potential brake problems, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

The ABS control units of the affected cars would get a software update, said the paper, citing trade journal Kfz-Betrieb.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray











