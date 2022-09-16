Opel stops planned China expansion amid geopolitical tensions - Handelsblatt

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An Opel logo is pictured in Ruesselsheim, Germany July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - German carmaker Opel has stopped a planned expansion into China amid geopolitical tensions between Beijing on one side and the United States and European Union on the other, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Friday, citing sources.

A company spokesperson confirmed the decision to Handelsblatt, citing current challenges in the auto sector.

