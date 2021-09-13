Ouster to supply digital lidar sensors to China's Juzhen

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ouster Inc (OUST.N) said on Monday it signed a deal with autonomous driving company Juzhen Data Tech to supply digital lidar sensors for its delivery vehicles in China.

Ouster expects to provide 1,190 digital lidar sensors through 2025 and said Juzhen aims to use them on its electric vehicles to aid autopilot functionality when it deploys fully autonomous delivery vehicles on public roads.

Shares of Ouster were up nearly 3% at $8.04.

Lidars use laser pulses to measure distances and render precise images of the environment around the car. Most self-driving firms have said lidars are key to achieving full autonomy.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

