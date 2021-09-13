Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Ouster to supply digital lidar sensors to China's Juzhen

1 minute read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ouster Inc (OUST.N) said on Monday it signed a deal with autonomous driving company Juzhen Data Tech to supply digital lidar sensors for its delivery vehicles in China.

Ouster expects to provide 1,190 digital lidar sensors through 2025 and said Juzhen aims to use them on its electric vehicles to aid autopilot functionality when it deploys fully autonomous delivery vehicles on public roads.

Shares of Ouster were up nearly 3% at $8.04.

Lidars use laser pulses to measure distances and render precise images of the environment around the car. Most self-driving firms have said lidars are key to achieving full autonomy.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 10:53 AM UTC

EXCLUSIVE Volkswagen's China partners bristle as carmaker lavishes love on new venture

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is in talks to tighten its grip on a majority-owned joint venture in China, sparking tensions with the German automaker's other Chinese partners who fear they could be sidelined, sources familiar with the matter said.

Autos & Transportation
Factbox: Chevrolet Bolt fires date back to early 2019, GM says
Autos & Transportation
GM digs in with LG Corp to speed a fix for Bolt battery fires
Autos & Transportation
Toyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan
Autos & Transportation
Canadian National shareholder nominates four directors to company's board