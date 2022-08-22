1 minute read
Output at Renault, Stellantis French plants to resume normally after summer break
PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Poduction at Renault (RENA.PA) and Stellantis (STLA.MI) car plants in France - which had closed for the annual summer break - will resume in a more normal manner than at the end of August 2021, when chip shortages led to a series of production halts, spokespersons for both companies said.
"We anticipate production to resume normally," a Renault spokeswoman said.
Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Dominique Vidalon, editing by GV De Clercq
