Output at Renault, Stellantis French plants to resume normally after summer break

The Renault logo on the Renault Scenic Vision concept-car is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Poduction at Renault (RENA.PA) and Stellantis (STLA.MI) car plants in France - which had closed for the annual summer break - will resume in a more normal manner than at the end of August 2021, when chip shortages led to a series of production halts, spokespersons for both companies said.

"We anticipate production to resume normally," a Renault spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Dominique Vidalon, editing by GV De Clercq

