Paris public transport network suspends Bollore E-buses after fire incidents
PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Paris's public transport operator RATP on Friday said it would temporarily suspend the use of 149 electric buses made by Bollore's (BOLL.PA) Bluebus brand, after two recent incidents in which the vehicles caught fire.
Officials at the Bollore organisation were not immediately available for comment.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
