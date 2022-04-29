Paris public transport network suspends Bollore E-buses after fire incidents

A Bluebus electric bus by Bollore is diplayed at Autonomy and the Urban mobility summit in Paris, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Paris's public transport operator RATP on Friday said it would temporarily suspend the use of 149 electric buses made by Bollore's (BOLL.PA) Bluebus brand, after two recent incidents in which the vehicles caught fire.

Officials at the Bollore organisation were not immediately available for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.