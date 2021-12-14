Paris taxi firm suspends use of Tesla Model 3 after accident

A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in this picture illustration taken in Moscow, Russia July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended its use of all Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet after a serious accident with one of the cars at the weekend, it said on Tuesday.

A company executive said that the 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in it fleet will remain suspended until the conclusion of a police investigation into the case.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.