Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Car dealer Pendragon says chip shortage causing order delays

2 minute read

June 30 (Reuters) - Pendragon (PDG.L) is being forced to delay vehicle deliveries because of global semi-conductor shortages, the British car dealer said on Wednesday, while warning that supplies will remain tight in the second half of 2021.

"Whilst the extent of the impact of the well-publicised semi-conductor chip shortage is not yet clear, it is becoming increasingly apparent there is likely to be some restriction of supply during the second half of FY21," Pendragon said.

The company joined rivals Inchcape (INCH.L) and Lookers (LOOK.L) in sounding alarm over the chip crisis. read more

Still, Pendragon said it had more visibility on outlook than at the height of the pandemic, as it forecast annual underlying pretax profit between 45 million pounds and 50 million pounds, versus 8.2 million pounds last year.

For the first half, the company expects to report a profit of 30 million pounds, compared with a loss of 31 million pounds last year.

Pendragon last month faced significant shareholder discontent over its remuneration policy following a torrid year for the industry.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · June 29, 2021 · 7:46 PM UTCCanada to ban sale of new fuel-powered cars and light trucks from 2035

Canada will ban the sale of fuel-burning new cars and light-duty trucks from 2035 in an effort to reach net-zero emissions across the country by 2050, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government said on Tuesday.

Autos & TransportationDetroit automakers, UAW drop mask mandate for vaccinated workers
Autos & TransportationU.S. regulators to more closely monitor advanced driver safety systems
Autos & TransportationAnalysis: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
Autos & TransportationChinese EV Maker Xpeng to raise $1.8 bln in Hong Kong listing -sources