Penske Automotive unit orders 750 Ford electric cargo vans

A new Ford E-Transit van is seen inside the company's Halewood plant in Liverpool, Britain, October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

April 18 (Reuters) - Penske Truck Leasing has ordered 750 of Ford Motor Co's (F.N) electric E-Transit cargo vans, the unit of Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG.N) said on Monday.

The move comes as several companies including FedEx Corp (FDX.N), UPS (UPS.N) and Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) unit DHL are experimenting with electric cargo vehicles as part of their own zero-emission vehicle plans. read more

Penske, which expects to take delivery of the first batch of vehicles in the next several weeks, said the first E-Transit vehicles will be made available in Southern California with other locations around the United States phased in later in the year.

Art Vallely, the unit's president, said these new vehicles will be offered both as a rental and full-service lease option for the company's customers.

Penske also said that their long-term plans include adding more of the automaker's E-Transit vans to its wider network of rental, leasing locations across North America.

Ford's E-Transit van comes in eight configurations, including three roof heights and three lengths, has an EV driving range of 126 miles.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

