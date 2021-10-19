Skip to main content

Peugeot CEO says nearly 20% of European sales through August electrified

1 minute read

The logo of French car manufacturer Peugeot is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The head of Stellantis NV's (STLA.MI) Peugeot brand said on Tuesday that during the first eight months of 2021 nearly 20% of the vehicles it sold in Europe were electrified.

Speaking at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit, Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson said that almost one fifth of sales in Europe were either fully electric or plug-in hybrids.

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

