Peugeot CEO says nearly 20% of European sales through August electrified
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The head of Stellantis NV's (STLA.MI) Peugeot brand said on Tuesday that during the first eight months of 2021 nearly 20% of the vehicles it sold in Europe were electrified.
Speaking at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit, Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson said that almost one fifth of sales in Europe were either fully electric or plug-in hybrids.
