Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium

1 minute read

Piaggio's Vespa scooters are seen at the Pontedera's farm, Italy, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files

MILAN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Italian scooter maker Piaggio (PIA.MI) said on Monday it had set up a consortium with Honda Motor Co. (7267.T), KTM AG and Yamaha Motor Co. (7272.T) to encourage the use of swappable batteries for electric motorcycles and light electric vehicles.

The Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC) aims to broaden the use of light electric vehicles, such as scooters, mopeds and motorcycles, and support a more sustainable management of their batteries, a joint statement said.

It will focus on issues such as battery life, recharging times, infrastructure and costs and will work on defining international standard technical specifications for swappable batteries.

The companies in the consortium said they welcomed others joining them to extend standards to as many companies as possible.

"Urban mobility is going through a delicate transition moment towards electrification. Thanks to this consortium motorbikes will keep their key role," Piaggio Chief of Strategy and Product Michele Colaninno said.

Honda's Motorcycle Operations Chief Officer Yoshishige Nomura said the consortium's objectives aimed to make electric motorbikes more convenient for clients, as their "use on large scale can substantially contribute to the creation of a more sustainable society".

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 7:43 AM UTC

Qualcomm says it will supply chip for new Renault electric vehicle

Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it will supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard in a new Renault SA electric vehicle.

Autos & Transportation
Chinese automaker Geely hires former Bentley design chief
Autos & Transportation
Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium
Autos & Transportation
Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'
Autos & Transportation
Daimler CEO says carmakers could face chip shortage into 2023