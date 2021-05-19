A tyre is pictured in a tyre specialist center in Turin, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino/File Photo

Italian tyremaker Pirelli (PIRC.MI) said on Wednesday it was producing the world's first FSC-certified range of tyres, which it designed for BMW's X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid model.

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) is an international non-profit organisation which sets standards for environmentally responsible management of forests and certifying environmental policies.

The new tyres contain FSC-certified natural rubber and rayon, Pirelli said in a statement, adding they will help achieve an increasingly sustainable tyre production.

"FSC forest management certification confirms that plantations are managed in a way that preserves biological diversity and benefits the lives of local people and workers, while ensuring it sustains economic viability," it said.

