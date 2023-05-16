Polestar: "We would like to team up"

MUNICH, May 16 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Polestar (A4N1y.F), founded by Volvo (VOLCARb.ST) and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group [RIC:RIC:GEELY.UL], is open to partnerships to tackle the challenges of decarbonising the supply chain, its chief operating officer said on Tuesday.

"If we align with partners and say this is how we decarbonise the supply chain... we can make an impact... we would like to team up," Dennis Nobelius said, speaking at the Reuters Automotive Conference in Munich.

Polestar, whose cars are produced by Volvo, lowered its 2023 production guidance last week and said it would cut headcount by 10% amid a challenging environment for the industry.

Upscaling the electric vehicle (EV) market will require collaboration between carmakers, partners and suppliers on everything from traceability in the supply chain to greening the grid and tracking battery health, Nobelius said on Tuesday, emphasising the importance of creating cross-industry standards.

Being able to shift quickly in line with new technologies was also key to succeeding in the EV market, Nobelius said, taking the example of battery cell technology.

"We need to have the capability to shift cell chemistry every second year based on competition," he said.

