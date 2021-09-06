Disrupted
Porsche AG sees 'huge' demand for all-electric Taycan - CEO
MUNICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Porsche AG (PSCH.UL) is attracting huge demand for its Taycan model, causing wait times for the all-electric coupe to stretch to six months, CEO Oliver Blume said on Monday.
"Our original production capacity for the Taycan was 20,000 units this year - we've sold that many in the first half of the year," Blume told a panel discussion at the IAA Mobility show in Munich.
"Incoming orders are huge - they are good in China too," said Blume, adding that the Volkswagen group (VOWG_p.DE) unit was, like other carmakers, battling chip shortages and had more incoming orders than it could meet.
Normal waiting times for a new vehicle were four months but they have now stretched to half a year, he said.
