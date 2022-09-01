Porsche to appoint Sajjad Khan as board member for Car-IT

Attendees look at the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS during the 2021 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Luxury sportscar maker Porsche AG said on Thursday its supervisory board intends to appoint Sajjad Khan, a former chief technology officer at rival Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE), to the company's executive board with a focus on Car-IT.

The move comes as Volkswagen-owned (VOWG_p.DE) Porsche gears up for a market listing. read more

Khan, 48, worked for Mercedes-Benz for over six years until August 2021. Most recently, he was a member of the divisional board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, and served as chief technology officer. He has also worked for BMW (BMWG.DE).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We look forward to being able to welcome Sajjad Khan, a proven digital expert, to the Board and thereby to strengthen our IT team in a critical position," Porsche AG executive board Chairman Oliver Blume said in a statement.

Khan, who was born in Pakistan and has German nationality, would become the eighth member of the executive board.

No decision had been taken yet on exactly when the supervisory board will sign off on Khan's appointment or on when he could start, Porsche added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.