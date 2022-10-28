Porsche CFO: we must safeguard data infrastructure















BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Porsche's (P911_p.DE) Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said critical infrastructure, particularly data infrastructure, needed better protection in Germany and worldwide to protect supply chains from overlapping crises.

The chief financial officer did not specify who needed protection from whom but cited the recent attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines and Deutsche Bahn [RIC:RIC:DBN.UL] as examples of breaches to security with severe consequences for supply.

Porsche had not yet been affected by such attacks, Meschke added: "It's a general concern...if we see similar situations in upcoming months, it's a common goal to achieve a more stable situation when it comes to protection of infrastructure," he said.

