Porsche confident regarding 2023 after record Q1 sales rise
April 17 (Reuters) - Porsche AG (P911_p.DE) expressed confidence regarding 2023 on Monday after posting a record year-on-year sales increase of 18% in the first quarter.
The German luxury carmaker delivered 80,767 cars worldwide during the period, with an increase posted in every region.
In China, sales rose 21% - the most significant growth in any single region - with 21,365 deliveries registered between January and March.
"The good start makes us confident for the rest of the year - at the same time, we remain vigilant and flexible in an environment that remains challenging," said Detlev von Platen, Porsche's executive board member for sales and marketing.
