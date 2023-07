[1/2] A Porsche 911 Carrera S is on display during the 75 years Porsche sports car exhibition "Driven by Dreams" in Berlin, Germany, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/ Lisi Niesner

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - German carmaker Porsche (P911_p.DE) on Wednesday reported a 15% increase in deliveries in the first half of 2023 to 167,354 vehicles worldwide.

In China, deliveries increased by 8% year on year to 43,832, the company said.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Miranda Murray

