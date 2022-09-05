Porsche IPO plans progressing, no decision yet - VW CFO
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Preparations for a possible listing of Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) sports car brand Porsche are going according to plan but no decision has been taken yet, Volkswagen chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said in comments published on Monday.
"This is a key element for the Group, especially because the possible proceeds would give us more flexibility to further accelerate the transformation," Antlitz in an internal Volkswagen interview.
"However, a decision has not yet been made," he said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.