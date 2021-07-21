Porsche must pay 40 mln eur for breach of duty on tax filings - prosecutor

A logo of Porsche is seen outside a Porsche car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - German carmaker Porsche must pay a fine of 40 million euros ($47 million) for breach of duty relating to its tax filings, German prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The company was paying that sum to the state of Baden Wuerttemberg and not taking any legal action against the fine, the prosecutors added.

"Therefore the proceedings against Porsche have been legally completed," they said.

The case related to filings between 2009 and 2016.

($1 = 0.8494 euros)

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.