Porsche and Piech families saw need for VW ceo change- sources

FILE PHOTO:Volkswagen logo is pictured at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

HAMBURG, July 22 (Reuters) - The Porsche and Piech families, major shareholders in Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), saw the need for a change at the helm of the German automaker, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity after VW announced Herbert Diess would step down as chief executive.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.