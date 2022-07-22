1 minute read
Porsche and Piech families saw need for VW ceo change- sources
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HAMBURG, July 22 (Reuters) - The Porsche and Piech families, major shareholders in Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), saw the need for a change at the helm of the German automaker, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity after VW announced Herbert Diess would step down as chief executive.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.