Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker

2 minute read

A Porsche Taycan electric vehicle (EV) is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) luxury sports car unit Porsche AG is setting up a joint venture with Customcells to produce high-performance batteries that will significantly reduce charging times, the company said on Sunday.

The partnership with Customcells, a company in southern Germany specialising in lithium-ion cells, will aim to produce car batteries with higher energy density than prototypes used in Porsche's current electric cars, the company said in a statement.

European carmakers are pushing to reduce their dependence on Asia for batteries as they roll out all-electric models to meet stricter emissions targets in the European Union.

In addition to cutting charging time, improving energy density will mean reducing the amount of raw material needed in batteries to achieve the same range. It will also cut battery production costs, making electric cars more affordable.

Porsche said it will invest a high double-digit million euro sum in the joint venture in which it will hold 80%.

The production facility aims to have a capacity of 100 kilowatt hours, which will translate into about enough batteries for 1,000 cars a year.

Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume said in April the company wanted to speed up its e-mobility drive with plans for a German factory in Tuebingen to manufacture battery cells. At that time he did not say if Porsche would seek a joint venture partner.

Customcells is based in Tuebingen.

Porsche's parent company Volkswagen has said it plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants across Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Mark Potter and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · June 19, 2021 · 1:49 PM UTCEx-Tesla president sold stocks worth $274 million since June 10 -SEC filing

BERKELEY, Calif., June 18 (Reuters) - Long-time Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) executive and president Jerome Guillen, who left the company earlier in June, has sold an estimated $274 million worth of shares after exercising stock options since June 10, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Autos & TransportationU.S. safety agency probes 10 Tesla crash deaths since 2016
Autos & TransportationJoyson finds falsified seatbelt test data at former Takata plants
Autos & TransportationPorsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
Autos & TransportationEx-Tesla president sold stock worth $274 million since June 10 -SEC filing

Long-time Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) executive and president Jerome Guillen, who left the company earlier in June, has sold an estimated $274 million worth of shares after exercising stock options since June 10, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).