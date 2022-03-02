Porsche suspends production in Leipzig over Ukraine crisis

Tjhe Porsche logo is seen on a wheel of the 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster as it is revealed at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York City, New York, U.S, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Porsche is suspending production at its Leipzig plant until the end of next week as a result of the Ukraine crisis, a spokesperson for the luxury carmaker said on Wednesday, adding production in Zuffenhausen would continue.

Parent Volkswagen a day earlier warned of production cuts at some of its plants including the one in Wolfsburg as Ukraine-based suppliers have been facing difficulties delivering after Russia's invasion. read more

