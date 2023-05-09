Prologium battery gigafactory to be set up in northern France - Les Echos
- Companies
PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron is set to announce on Friday that Taiwanese company Prologium will build a battery "gigafactory" in northern France, business daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper said the gigafactory in Dunkirk would involve an investment of 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) and create 3,000 jobs over time. It said Macron would travel to Dunkirk on Friday.
Macron's office declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.