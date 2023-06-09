Prologium CEO: Working with France to determine battery project subsidies

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks with ProLogium's CEO Vincent Yang during a meeting as part of the 5th edition of the "Choose France" Business Summit, at the Palace of Versailles, southwest of Paris, France, July 11, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

TAIPEI, June 9 (Reuters) - Taiwanese electric vehicle battery maker ProLogium is working with the French government to determine the total amount of subsidies for its project in the north of France, Prologium's CEO said on Friday.

Vincent Yang told reporters in Taipei that the parties were in the final phase of talks and that he expected a joint announcement by the end of this year.

He also said there would be many sources of funding including loans, equity, and investment from automakers.

