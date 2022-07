Qatar Airways could revive order for 25 737 MAX airplanes -- sources

Amazon-owned self driving firm Zoox seeks to test robotaxi in California

July 20, 2022

Zoox, a self-driving technology firm owned by Amazon.com Inc , said on Tuesday it was gearing up to launch its robotaxi business, self-certifying that its vehicle with no pedals or steering wheel meets U.S. federal regulations and applying for a permit in California to test-drive it.