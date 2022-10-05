Renault CEO: World is afraid of a recession in next few months















PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) Chief Executive Luca de Meo said on Wednesday the business world was bracing for a possible recession, adding the French carmaker was strong enough to be able to weather that "storm".

"The world is now very much afraid of a possible recession in the next few months and it is going to be our next challenge (...)," he said during an economic conference organized in Italy by the Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

"(...) But I believe we at Renault Group, have proven to be resilient and creative enough to overcome the next stormy sea."

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel











