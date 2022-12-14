Renault chairman: remains confident on outcome of talks with Nissan

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard speaks during a news conference as part of a visit to present the Re-Factory, a second-hand vehicles factory, in Flins, France, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

FLINS-SUR-SEINE, France, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The chairman of French carmaker Renault, Jean-Dominique Senard, said on Wednesday he remained confident about the outcome of talks with Japan's Nissan.

He said the talks, which focus on how to retool a long-standing alliance between the two carmakers, were going "very well," declining to comment on reports that they would spill into next year.

Nissan Motor doesn't expect to reach an agreement with top shareholder Renault by year-end as some of the Japanese automaker's board members are pushing to move cautiously, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Silvia Aloisi

