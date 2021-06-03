Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Renault to combine three French plants for electric vehicles hub

The logo of carmaker Renault is pictured at a dealership in Vertou, near Nantes, France, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) will combine three of its plants in northern France into a new legal entity, Renault ElectriCity, to focus on electric vehicle manufacturing, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The new company will include the Douai car assembly site, the Ruitz gearbox manufacturing site and the Maubeuge commercial vehicles assembly plant from Jan. 1, 2022.

Renault confirmed that a new project will be submitted to unions next week but declined further comment.

