Renault considering shifting production of Alpine A110 successor to UK -La Tribune

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - French car marker Renault (RENA.PA) is considering shifting production of the successor to its Alpine A110 model to Britain, news website La Tribune reported.

La Tribune reported that Renault is considering to transfer production of the successor to the Alpine A110 to its partner Lotus. The car is currently produced in a factory in Dieppe, France, where in the future a new electric SUV would be produced, La Tribune wrote.

Renault declined to comment.

As it tries to shore up its finances, Renault is setting up several partnerships in order to reduce costs.

The company had already announced that its Dieppe plant would produce a future crossover model.

CEO Luca de Meo has made the sporty brand - relaunched in 2017 - a key element of its policy to boost its premium brands and to win market share in the mid-size car segment, one of the most profitable in Europe.

