Renault: expects higher production of semi-conductors in second half of this year

The Renault logo on the Renault Scenic Vision concept-car is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) is seeing some improvement regarding the availability of semi-conductors and expects the level of production of semi-conductors to be significantly higher in the second half of this year compared to the first half, said Renault brand chief operating officer Fabrice Cambolive.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.