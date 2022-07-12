1 minute read
Renault: expects higher production of semi-conductors in second half of this year
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) is seeing some improvement regarding the availability of semi-conductors and expects the level of production of semi-conductors to be significantly higher in the second half of this year compared to the first half, said Renault brand chief operating officer Fabrice Cambolive.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.