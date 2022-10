PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Renault Korea Motors (RENA.PA) said on Tuesday that it would be spending 900 million euros ($872.8 million) in the next six years on new electric vehicle models.

($1 = 1.0311 euros)

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta











