Renault may sell 28% stake in Nissan to match holdings - Nikkei















Nov 17 (Reuters) - Renault SA (RENA.PA) may transfer a 28% stake it owns in Nissan Motor (7201.T) to match the Japanese carmaker's holdings in itself, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Thursday.

Renault, which currently owns 43% of Nissan, will be left with a 15% stake, equivalent to what Nissan owns in the French automaker, the Nikkei said.

Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











