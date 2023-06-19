Renault names Luca de Meo as new head of Ampere electric vehicle unit















PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) appointed on Monday its group chief executive Luca de Meo as the future chairman and CEO of Ampere, the electric vehicle division which Renault is aiming to list on the stock market.

Renault added that its board of directors had also set up an ad-hoc committee, chaired by Jean-Dominique Senard, to oversee the envisaged initial public offering (IPO) of Ampere.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams











