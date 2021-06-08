Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Renault-Nissan India seeks 'social distancing' norms from state amid dispute with union

1 minute read

The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv, Ukraine June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Renault-Nissan India wants the government to recommend "adequate social distancing" parameters based on norms in other automakers in the state, it said in a filing reviewed by Reuters, amid an ongoing dispute with the workers union over safety.

"This honourable court may be pleased to ... direct the officers of Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health to recommend what the "adequate social distancing" parameters are," Renault-Nissan said in the filing.

M Moorthy, the general secretary of the Renault-Nissan India workers union, said there was a stalemate in talks with the company, and that a counsel for the union will file a counter petition.

