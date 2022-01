The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv, Ukraine June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Automotive alliance partners Renault (RENA.PA) and Nissan will on Jan. 27 present their joint projects for electric and connected vehicles, two sources close to Renault told Reuters.

Reporting by Gilles Gillaume Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by David Goodman

