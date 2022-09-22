Renault offered over 1,000 euro one-off payments to most workers to cope with inflation - unions

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Renault logo on the Renault Scenic Vision concept-car is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault (RENA.PA) has offered over 1,000 euros in one-off payments to a majority of its workers to help them cope with inflation, union sources told Reuters.

The sources said the carmaker proposed a bundle of exceptional measures to support the purchasing power of its employees in France.

The measures will have a combined net value of more than 1,000 euros by the end of the year, the sources added.

Reporting Gilles Guillaume Editing by GV De Clercq

