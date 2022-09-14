Renault open to discuss measures to help workers cope with inflation - unions

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) will start negotiations with unions on Sept. 22 to discuss emergency measures aimed at improving the purchasing power of its workers, according to labour unions.

The negotiations will be held independently from formal wage talks which are due to start at a later point.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

