Renault to partly halt production in Spain until Dec 31 on microchip shortage

The logo of carmaker Renault is pictured at a dealership in Vertou, near Nantes, France, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault (RENA.PA) plans to idle its three assembly plants in Spain for as many as 61 days between now and the end of the year as a protective measure due to the global shortage of semiconductors, a spokeswoman for Renault Spain said on Tuesday.

The company had already approved a plan to idle the factories for up to around 30 days each between April and July and decided to set up a new plan for the last four months of the year as the shortage continues.

Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.