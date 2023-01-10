Renault and Punch Torino join forces on low-emission diesel engines















PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) said on Tuesday that it had signed a cooperation agreement with propulsion systems and electronics developper PUNCH Torino on the Renault 4-cylinder diesel engines for light commercial vehicles.

Under the terms of the agreement, PUNCH Torino will be able to purchase, use and sell the current and future Renault 4-cylinder Diesel engines.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta











