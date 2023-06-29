Renault raises 2023 outlook following success of new launches

VivaTech conference dedicated to innovation and startups in Paris
The logo of Renault is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

June 29 (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) raised on Thursday its outlook for full-year 2023 following the success of its new launches.

The French car maker, which has been engaged for several years in a deep restructuring and a strategic repositioning to restore its margins, said it is now aiming for an operating margin of between 7% and 8% by 2023, up from a previous target of more than 6%.

Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

