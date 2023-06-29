Renault raises 2023 outlook following success of new launches

Companies Renault SA Follow

June 29 (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) raised on Thursday its outlook for full-year 2023 following the success of its new launches.

The French car maker, which has been engaged for several years in a deep restructuring and a strategic repositioning to restore its margins, said it is now aiming for an operating margin of between 7% and 8% by 2023, up from a previous target of more than 6%.

Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman















