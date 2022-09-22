1 minute read
Renault to reach its goal on integrated electric vehicles chain before 2030 -CEO
PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) will reach its target of having an 80% integrated electric vehicle (EV) chain before its initial date of 2030, said Renault chief executive Luca de Meo.
De Meo added that collaboration remained a key aspect regarding thermal engines vehicles.
Renault upgraded its full-year outlook in July, saying that its turnaround plan to improve profitability was delivering results ahead of schedule. read more
