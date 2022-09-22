Renault to reach its goal on integrated electric vehicles chain before 2030 -CEO

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of carmaker Renault is seen at a dealership in Paris, France, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) will reach its target of having an 80% integrated electric vehicle (EV) chain before its initial date of 2030, said Renault chief executive Luca de Meo.

De Meo added that collaboration remained a key aspect regarding thermal engines vehicles.

Renault upgraded its full-year outlook in July, saying that its turnaround plan to improve profitability was delivering results ahead of schedule. read more

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

