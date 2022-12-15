Renault to renew Chairman's term of office

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard speaks during a news conference as part of a visit to present the Re-Factory, a second-hand vehicles factory, in Flins, France, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Dec 15 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault (RENA.PA) will propose at its general shareholders' meeting next year to renew the term of its Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, it said on Thursday.

"In addition, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to propose to the Shareholders' General Meeting the appointment as Director of the Chief Executive Officer, Luca de Meo," the group added in a statement.

Reporting by Olivier Sorgho

