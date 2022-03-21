Renault resumes production at Moscow plant

The new Renault Megane E-Tech 100% Electric car is displayed ahead of the 2021 Munich Motor Show during a presentation in Aubervilliers near Paris, France, September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/

March 21 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) resumed production at its Moscow plant on Monday, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Renault suspended operations at its car assembly plant in Moscow in late February, saying at the time it was due to a "forced change in existing logistic routes". read more

