Renault resumes production at Moscow plant
March 21 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) resumed production at its Moscow plant on Monday, a company spokesperson told Reuters.
Renault suspended operations at its car assembly plant in Moscow in late February, saying at the time it was due to a "forced change in existing logistic routes". read more
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair
