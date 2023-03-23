Renault in talks with Nissan on EV charging in Europe -Renault executive

[1/3] A logo on the Renault exhibition space at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier















PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault (RENA.PA) is in talks with Nissan about synergies in electric vehicle charging in 11 European countries, Renault's charging unit CEO told Reuters on Thursday.

Talks have already moved forward in France on charging boxes that customers can have installed at home for their Nissan EV, which will be supplied by the Mobilize unit of its partner Renault.

"We are in talks about the 11 countries where we are present ... it is up to Nissan to decide," Nicolas Schottey said at the Autonomy Mobility conference about new mobilities in Paris.

Nissan Europe declined to comment on the talks as long as no decision is taken

