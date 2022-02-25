Renault to temporarily suspend Moscow plant as 'forced change in logistic routes' causes component shortage

The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Vertou, near Nantes, France, January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) will suspend its car assembly plant in Moscow next week due to "forced change in existing logistic routes" that are causing component shortages, it said on Friday.

Renault said that Moscow production will stop on Feb 28-March 5, adding that "increased border controls in transit countries" were also making it difficult to secure enough components. It did not name any countries.

The carmaker said it is looking at options to resume operations as soon as possible.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.