A car carrier transporting Renault ZOE cars leaves the Flins plant of French carmaker Renault in Aubergenville, west of Paris, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Production of the Renault (RENA.PA) Zoe electric car model at the Flins plant in France has been halted until Tuesday due to a semiconductor shortage, the CGT union said on Friday.

